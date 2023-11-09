Carnival Cancels Carnival Panorama Cruises Due to Propulsion Issues

Carnival Panorama Sailings Canceled into December, Full Refunds Offered

Carnival Panorama in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Carnival Panorama offers Mexican Riviera cruises roundtrip from Long Beach, California, with weeklong cruises typically calling on Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

Due to the ship’s mechanical issues, Carnival has canceled Carnival Panorama’s November 11. 18, 26 and December 2, 2023 voyages. The ship’s next revenue sailing will occur on December 9, 2023. There is no word on where Carnival will be performing the work, though drydocks exist in both Portland, Oregon and Victoria, Canada that can accommodate a vessel of Carnival Panorama’s size.

“All guests will receive a full refund, a reimbursement allowance for non-refundable travel expenses, and a future cruise credit to sail again on Carnival,” the line told Cruise Critic. “We sincerely apologize for the disruption to our guests’ vacation plans and appreciate their understanding.”

On Cruise Critic’s message boards, most readers felt the line had done the right thing.

“I’m sorry to see this, but I think Carnival has offered fair reimbursement to those affected by the cancellations,” writes nwcruiselover. “Hopefully Panorama will be back in service sometime in December.”

Some Cruise Critic members who moved quickly were even able to secure replacement voyages aboard Carnival Radiance, Carnival’s second ship based out of Long Beach.

“Our entire family was on one of the impacted cruises,” writes jsglow. “Within seconds I was on the phone with our 20 year incumbent PVP [Personal Vacationn Planner]. And we successfully got a couple cabins locked down on the 4 night Radiance Catalina/Ensenada run that same week. Family is all flying in from different cities. We'll hang an extra night in Orange County so no flights are impacted.”

Cruise Critic will update this article with more information as it becomes available.