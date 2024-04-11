(April 11, 2024) -- One of the Caribbean's most popular destinations is going to be seeing some major investments that will benefit every passenger coming ashore.

Port infrastructure in San Juan, Puerto Rico will see a significant investment from Global Ports Holding, the largest cruise port operator in the world, which will put $100 million into critical infrastructure repairs to Pier 4 and Pan American Piers I and II, where most cruise ships currently dock.

The agreement will also see San Juan's cruise terminals upgraded and modernized, along with upgrades to the passenger gangways.

As part of a second-phase of investment that is still subject to certain criteria like the return of passenger volumes to pre-pandemic levels, Global Ports Holding will invest approximately $250 million in order to construct an entirely new cruise pier and terminal in San Juan, where Piers 11 and 12 currently exist.

That will allow the world's largest cruise ships to come alongside in San Juan, and will ensure a better experience for passengers visiting Puerto Rico by cruise ship.

“Our investment in this port will see hundreds of millions of dollars poured into the development and expansion of San Juan Cruise Port which will transform the port infrastructure, significantly improve the cruise port experience for passengers, and create greater opportunities for local businesses to benefit from the anticipated growth in passenger volumes," said San Juan Cruise Port president, Jan Fomferra,

"We look forward to delivering a world-class cruise port that will benefit Puerto Rico and the entire region, boosting the economies of the entire Caribbean cruise industry for many years to come.”

No timeline was given for the improvements or new terminal facilities.

