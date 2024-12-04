Bargain hunters, rejoice: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 cruise deals are here, with the earliest having been released on October 31. While you may be spooked by how quickly the holidays are approaching, you’ll be in awe of how much savings are in store.

This time every year, cruise lines sway travelers to hit the seas with tantalizing bargains. Most of these come in the form of robust extras – including cabin upgrades, “free” shore excursions, generous onboard credits and heavily reduced deposits – which can add significant value to your bottom line. Other deals flaunt rock bottom fares.

With new promos going on sale almost daily throughout the month of November, it can be hard to keep track of them all. Cruise Critic does the leg work for you (because we know you’ve already got enough on your plate, this season). We’ve handpicked the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 cruise deals, and continuously update the list as new ones are released. And this year, Travel Tuesday is shaping up to be another great time to score travel deals not offered any other time of year. Stay tuned to this space as we will update those as they come in. Bookmark this page, so you never miss a deal.