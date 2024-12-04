Bargain hunters, rejoice: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 cruise deals are here, with the earliest having been released on October 31. While you may be spooked by how quickly the holidays are approaching, you’ll be in awe of how much savings are in store.
This time every year, cruise lines sway travelers to hit the seas with tantalizing bargains. Most of these come in the form of robust extras – including cabin upgrades, “free” shore excursions, generous onboard credits and heavily reduced deposits – which can add significant value to your bottom line. Other deals flaunt rock bottom fares.
With new promos going on sale almost daily throughout the month of November, it can be hard to keep track of them all. Cruise Critic does the leg work for you (because we know you’ve already got enough on your plate, this season). We’ve handpicked the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 cruise deals, and continuously update the list as new ones are released. And this year, Travel Tuesday is shaping up to be another great time to score travel deals not offered any other time of year. Stay tuned to this space as we will update those as they come in. Bookmark this page, so you never miss a deal.
World Navigator sails through the snow in Antarctica. (Photo: John Roberts)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: As part of this limited time promo, cruisers can save up to 20 percent on select sailings, as well as receive up to $600 in onboard credit, per stateroom.
Eligible Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises: Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal applies to a collection of 19 Antarctica itineraries, ranging from seven to 18 nights, departing in 2025 and 2026.
Good to Know: Cruises must be booked by December 7, 2024.
Azamara Pursuit off the Amalfi Coast (Photo: Azamara)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Azamara is offering a chance to snag $4,000 off the total price of a cabin, on select 2025 sailings. The sale is combinable with the line’s November Brand Offer, through which cruisers can also get $750 in onboard credit per cabin -- tiered based on the length of their sailing.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: The savings are valid on three itineraries: a 25-night Carnival Rio and Amazon cruise, departing February 25th, 2025; a 20-night Treasure of Asia cruise, departing March 14th, 2025; and a 12-night Spring Mediterranean and Grand Prix cruise, departing May 20th, 2025.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made by December 4, 2024.
Carnival Luminosa at Ketchikan's Berth 1 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Black Friday Preview Deal: In the days leading up the Black Friday, Carnival is offering discounted cruises up to 40 percent off. Tiered package deals include the addition of a free room upgrade, and another option combines both with up to $50 in onboard credit and reduced deposits from $50 per person.
Eligible Carnival Cruises: These limited-time promos are applicable to select cruises.
Good to Know: Cruisers have until November 26, 2024 to take advantage of most savings; the discounted rate and upgrade only are available through December 8, 2024.
Celebrity Eclipse docked in Bermuda (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Celebrity Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal offers the chance to book a second passenger in your cabin for up to 75 percent off.
Eligible Celebrity Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal from Celebrity Cruises is valid on nearly all sailings departing now through May 10, 2027. This includes the line’s forthcoming Celebrity Xcel ship, slated to launch in November 2025.
Good to Know: Savings do not apply to Galapagos itineraries, including nine nights and longer, or Alaska cruisetours on Celebrity Summit departing between May 9 and September 5, 2025. Cruisers can book this deal through December 9, 2024.
Costa Toscana docked in Savona, Italy. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Cruisers can score discounted fares on Costa Cruises starting at $499 per person, based on double occupancy, on select week-long cruises.
Eligible Costa Cruises: Costa Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings are offered on select 2024 and 2025 departures on Costa Fascinosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda. Applicable itineraries include the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
Good to Know: The promotion offered by Costa Cruises must be booked by December 8, 2024.
Queen Anne sails in Norway. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Cunard’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal entices cruisers with discounted fares starting at $899 per person, including taxes and fees. Those who book Princess and Queen Grills suites also can earn up to $400 in onboard credit, per stateroom.
Eligible Cunard Cruises: The deal is available on select sailings departing from January 2025 through November 2026, on all Cunard ships, including its new Queen Anne.
Good to Know: To obtain the offer, cruisers must book by December 9, 2024. Promo code RD5 must be used at checkout.
Emerald Sakara (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Lead fares start as $1,999 per person on Emerald sailings, thanks to two-for-one deals that are combinable with up to 40 percent off river cruises or up to 30 percent off yacht cruises.
Eligible Emerald Cruises: The deal is valid on select river and boutique yacht itineraries.
Good to Know: Cruisers must book by December 8, 2024.
Explora II (Photo: Explora Journeys)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Explora Journeys sailings can be booked for up to 50 percent off, as part of the line’s limited-time promo. Additionally, cruisers can enjoy a reduced deposit of only five percent.
Eligible Explora Journeys Cruises: This deal applies to select sailings departing through November 29, 2026. It also can be combined with some of Explora Journeys’ other offers, such as Additional Guests and Younger Travelers (third and fourth passenger fares).
Good to Know: Reservations must be made by December 4, 2024.
M/S River Harmony in Germany's Moselle River (Photo: Grand Circle Cruise Line)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Grand Circle Cruise Line is offering a choice of two deals: $500 off any river cruise, plus an additional 10 percent discount for those who pay in full at booking. The other option is complimentary airfare on select river cruises.
Eligible Grand Circle Cruise Line Cruises: The savings are valid on any cruise departing in 2025, while the free flights are eligible only for sailings from March through June 2025.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made by December 2, 2024 using the code BLACKFRIDAY24.
Holland America Line's Eurodam in Vancouver (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
The Cyber Week Deal: Cruisers who take advantage of Holland America’s seasonal promo not only will receive up to 25 percent off their cruise, but they also can enjoy free gratuities, $25 reduced deposits and no extra charge for third and fourth passengers. When combined with the line’s “Have it All” premium fare, additional value-adds include up to three shore excursions for $100 each (depending on the itinerary length), a drink package, specialty dining inclusions and a Wi-Fi package.
Eligible Holland America Cruises: Holland America’s Cyber Week deal is valid on more than 800 sailings to all of its destinations, departing through October 2026. Select Legendary Voyages also are part of the sale.
Good to Know: The deal expires on December 5, 2024.
Hurtigruten's Trollfjord (Photo: Hurtigruten)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten is offering up to 50 percent off its specialty Norway cruises.
Eligible Hurtigruten Cruises: Applicable itineraries include the Svalbard Line, departing between May 20 and September 16, 2025 as well as the North Cape Line, departing between September 26, 2025 and April 30, 2026.
Good to Know: Cruisers have until December 18, 2024 to book.
HX's Fridtjof Nansen in Greenland (Photo/Andrea Klaussner)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Expedition cruises to Antarctica, Alaska and more can be booked for up to 50 percent off, as part of HX’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal. This promo is combinable with the line’s suites offer.
Eligible HX Sailings: Applicable itineraries include Antarctica, Alaska, the Northwest Passage, Galapagos Islands, Greenland, Svalbard and South America, departing between December 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025. The offer includes HX’s exclusive, new Audubon Voyages.
Good to Know: HX’s deal expires on December 9, 2024.
The Landshark Pool on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Margaritaville at Sea’s budget cruises are now even more affordable, thanks to savings of up to 60 percent off plus free third and fourth passengers. Additional bonus extras include up to $300 in onboard credit as well as free Wi-Fi.
Eligible Margaritaville at Sea Cruises: Margaritaville at Sea’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal is applicable to all sailings through 2026, on both of the line’s ships. This includes newly announced itineraries on its Tampa-based Islander that call on Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curacao and Ocho Rios.
Good to Know: To take advantage of this deal, cruises must be booked by December 4, 2024.
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve at dusk (Photo: MSC Cruises)
The Travel Tuesday Deal: MSC Cruises’ Black Friday cruise deal combines discounted fares with value adds. Travelers can snag up to 40 percent off sailings on all ships, while additional savings come in the form of included drinks and Wi-Fi, as well as up to $500 in onboard credit.
Eligible MSC Cruises: All of MSC Cruises’ 23 ships are part of the deal; this includes the line’s new MSC World America, on pace to debut in spring 2025, as well as recently revealed Caribbean itineraries from Galveston and Alaska itineraries from Seattle.
Good to Know: This deal is only available for a limited time, through December 9, 2024.
Norwegian Viva in Trieste, Italy on August 9, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Cruisers can snag 50 percent off a Norwegian Cruise Line sailing on any ship.
Eligible Norwegian Cruise Line Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal from Norwegian is valid on all itineraries. Cruises on the line’s forthcoming ships -- Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, which are part of the promo -- are scheduled to begin departing in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
Good to Know: Norwegian Cruise Line’s discounted fares can be booked through Cyber Monday.
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: This deal offered by Oceania features cabin upgrades of up to four categories, as well as an exclusive extra -- up to a total added value of $5,500 per cabin. Cruisers can select either a premium drink package (unlimited wine, beer and spirits), onboard credit up to $1,000 or free/reduced airfare.
Eligible Oceania Cruises: The savings apply to more than 90 departures throughout 2025 and 2026.
Good to Know: Oceania Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal is bookable through December 4, 2024, using the promo code “UGBF.”
Overseas Adventure Travel's M/V Athena in Korcula, Croatia (Photo: Overseas Adventure Travel)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Cruisers have two Overseas Adventure Travel deals to choose from, this season: $500 off any small-ship cruise, plus an additional 10 percent discount for those who pay in full at booking. The other option is up to $6,200 per person, in savings, on select cruises.
Eligible Overseas Adventure Travel Cruises: The $500 discount and 10 percent off are good for any 2025 cruise, while the savings of up to $6,200 are valid on all departures from January through June 2025.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made by December 6, 2024 using the code BLACKFRIDAY24.
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
The Cyber Week Deal: For a limited time, Princess Cruises is offering passengers the chance to save 50 percent off their cruise fares and 50 percent off deposits. Third and fourth passengers are also free when booked in the same cabin as first and second passengers.
Eligible Princess Cruises: Princess Cruises’ Cyber Week y cruise deal is valid on select 2024, 2025 and 2026 sailings.
Good to Know: Bookings are backed by Princess Cruises’ Better than Best Price guarantee.
Quark Ultramarine (Photo/Tim Johnson)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Cruisers can save between 40 and 50 percent off select expedition itineraries, as part of Quark Expeditions’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal.
Eligible Quark Expeditions Cruises: The savings are valid on specific sailings to Antarctica in 2024 and 2025, and the Arctic in 2025.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made by December 2, 2024. Cabins are limited.
Seven Seas Mariner at Icy Strait Point, Alaska (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Select Regent Seven Seas sailings can be booked at a discounted rate of up to 40 percent off. Cruisers also can earn up to $1,000 in onboard credit, per suite.
Eligible Regent Seven Seas Cruises: The deal is bookable on select 2025 cruises across Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America.
Good to Know: To secure up to 40 percent off, reservations must be made by December 31, 2024. The onboard credit promo is valid only through December 12, 2024.
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas and Independence of the Seas (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
The Cyber Monday Deal: Royal Caribbean's Cyber Monday Sale is offering passengers up to $750 off base fares, along with 60 percent off for the second guest and Kids Sail Free.
Eligible Royal Caribbean Cruises: The deal applies to select cruises across the line's entire voyage calendar.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made within the applicable booking window shown on the Royal Caribbean website. The current Cyber deal is available for a limited time.
Scenic Amber on the Danube (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: With two-for-one fares and savings of up to 30 percent, Scenic cruisers can enjoy reductions of up to $6,000 per suite.
Eligible Scenic Cruises: Scenic Luxury Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal is applicable to select river itineraries and Discovery Yacht itineraries.
Good to Know: The sale runs now through December 1, 2024.
Seabourn Quest docks in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, at the height of the fall foliage cruise season. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: For a limited time, Seabourn cruisers can take advantage of a two-category upgrade to a Verandah Suite in a prime location of the ship. Furthermore, select itineraries offer the chance to book at a 15-percent reduced deposit.
Eligible Seabourn Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal from Seabourn is applicable to select 2025 and 2026 itineraries across its ocean-going and expedition ships.
Good to Know: To obtain this deal, cruises must be booked by December 3, 2024.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Yachting aficionados can enjoy up to $1,000 off, per stateroom, as part of SeaDream Yacht Club’s limited-time promo.
Eligible Hurtigruten Cruises: These savings are valid on select 2025 departures across the line’s Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries.
Good to Know: Reservations must be made by December 2, 2024 using the code BF2024.
Silver Nova sails as the sun sets. (Photo: Silversea)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Select Silversea itineraries open up the chance for cruisers to save $3,000 per person, limited to two per suite for a total of $6,000. As an added perk, deposits have been reduced by 15 percent.
Eligible Silversea Sailings: Silversea’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal applies to a collection of more than 550 sailings, to all seven continents, departing between 2024 and 2026.
Good to Know: The promo is being offered through December 2, 2024.
Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: As part of Swan Hellenic’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal, balcony staterooms can be booked at a discount of up to $8,000 off.
Eligible Swan Hellenic Cruises: The promo is applicable to 12 itineraries across the Arctic, Antarctica, Africa and Latin America. Each spans anywhere from nine to 20 nights, and departs between December 22, 2024 and October 9, 2025.
Good to Know: Bookings must be completed between November 25 and December 4, 2024.
Uniworld's river ship, S.S. Victoria, in Koblenz, Germany (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
The 12 Days of Christmas Deal: Over the course of 12 days, Uniworld will reveal a new daily deal – such as up to 50 percent off on its river cruises.
Eligible Uniworld Cruises: Applicable itineraries vary, but so far, the savings have included 50 percent off Bordeaux-to-Arles cruises and 20 percent off two Portugal cruises.
.Good to Know: Uniworld’s promotion will end on December 12, 2024.
Star Legend (Photo: Windstar Cruises)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Windstar Cruises invites travelers to “pick their perk” as part of its limited-time promo. Choose between one complimentary, pre- or post-cruise hotel night or up to $1,000 in onboard credit. Those who book in premium suites have a third option to upgrade to an all-inclusive fare (a $99/day value) which covers unlimited alcohol, Wi-Fi and all gratuities. The deal also includes reduced deposits of less than $300 per passenger.
Eligible Windstar Cruises: The savings span a wide selection of itineraries through June 2026.
Good to Know: Windstar’s “Pick Your Perk” promo is valid through March 31, 2025. To take advantage of reduced deposits, sailings must be booked by December 2, 2024.
M/V Victory II cruises in Montreal, Quebéc (Photo: Victory Cruise Line)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Victory Cruise Lines’ Black Friday deal gifts cruisers $2,000 in savings per stateroom, based on double occupancy. With hotel stays already included on every itinerary, the free premium shore excursion builds upon the pre-cruise experience.
Eligible Victory Cruise Lines Cruises: The Black Friday cruise deal from Victory Cruise Lines applies to select 2025 sailings, departing in April, May and June from Toronto or Chicago.
Good to Know: Victory Cruise Lines’ Black Friday deal is valid on bookings made through December 4, 2024.
A Viking Longship in Cologne (Image: Viking)
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Billed as its Fall Sale, Viking Cruises is offering free or reduced international airfare as well as discounted fares and reduced deposits of $25.
Eligible Viking Cruises: The savings span select itineraries across Viking River Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises and Viking Expedition Cruises, departing through 2027.
Good to Know: Viking Cruises’ Fall Sale must be booked by December 31, 2024.
The Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday Deal: Cruisers who book any Virgin Voyages sailing will receive 80 percent off the second passenger in their cabin. Additionally, for itineraries of four to five nights, they’ll receive a $100 drink credit; $200 in free drinks on itineraries of six to eight nights; and a $300 bar tab on itineraries of nine nights or longer. For a limited time, cruisers can also book select voyages for only $99 per night per passenger for an inside cabin.
Eligible Virgin Voyages Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal from Virgin Voyages is valid on all cruises from now through 2026.
Good to Know: To obtain this deal, cruises must be booked by December 3, 2024.