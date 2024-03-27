(March 26, 2024) -- Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge has collapsed today after a 984-foot cargo ship collided against one of its pillars, according to multiple news sources.

The incident is having repercussions for cruise ships sailing out of Port Maryland as bridge spans the exit from Baltimore's inner harbor to the Chesapeake Bay on the Patapsco River.

Baltimore's Cruise Maryland Terminal serves Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line ships. More than 444,000 passengers sailed through this cruise terminal last year, according to Cruise Maryland.

This year, Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Vision of the Seas and Norwegian Sky are on the schedule for departures from Cruise Maryland.

Carnival Legend is currently en route to Bimini on a 7-day Bahamas voyage that was scheduled to return to Baltimore on March 31. The ship was scheduled for two more departures in April: a round-trip, 8-day Caribbean sailing departing on April 7 and a one-way Transatlantic journey scheduled to depart on April 15.

The cruise line announced that it will temporarily move Carnival Legend's Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia. The ship will arrive in Norfolk on Sunday, March 31 and passengers will be provided with complimentary bus service back to Baltimore. Carnival Legend's next itinerary, scheduled to depart on March 31, will now operate from and return to Norfolk.

Carnival Legend

“Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden today to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”

Carnival Pride's Baltimore season, was scheduled to begin on April 21 with a 7-day Eastern Caribbean voyage. The ship was programmed to homeport in Baltimore at least until April 2026, offering a series of six- to 14-day roundtrips from Cruise Maryland.

John Heald, brand ambassador and senior cruise director for Carnival Cruise Line, took to social media earlier in the day to share some initial thoughts about the incident.

"I have woken to the news of the bridge collapse in Baltimore. Shocking, absolutely shocking," Heald wrote on his Facebook page. "For now all of us at Carnival Cruise lIne and I am sure most of you reading this have only thoughts for the families of those caught up in this horrific tragedy."

Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas had been sailing out of Baltimore since January and is currently en route to St. Croix, having departed Cruise Maryland three days ago on a 12-day roundtrip Caribbean cruise. According to Royal Caribbean's website, the ship is scheduled to homeport in Baltimore until April 2026, embarking on a series of five- to 12-day itineraries.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Sky is scheduled to sail out of Baltimore later this year, with one-way itineraries planned for Canada & New England in September and October.

Given the recent nature of the incident, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have yet to release official statements and alternate plans for their vessels.

Bridge Collapse May Have Claimed Six Lives

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning and at least eight people were on the bridge at the time of impact.

Paul Wiedefeld, Maryland's State Transportation Secretary, said in a press conference that contractors were working on concrete repairs on the bridge. Local authorities revealed that two people have been rescued from the Patapsco River, one uninjured and one in very serious condition. Although rescue efforts continue, local authorities said by the end of the day that the remaining six victims are presumed dead,

The Singaporean-flagged Dali cargo vessel -- chartered by Danish shipping company Maersk -- was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka when the incident occurred. According to local reports, the container ship altered its course and veered towards the bridge's pillar.

Baltimore ranks as the ninth port of international cargo in the US, and handled a record of 52.3 million tons of cargo in 2023, according to statistics from the Port of Baltimore.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced that vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore is suspended until further notice. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from flying over the site of the incident. This restriction covers Baltimore harbor and affects some traffic into Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

Cruise Critic will continue to update this story as more details become available.