Australian cruise passenger numbers up, average age down

(2 a.m. AEST) – The number of Australians taking cruises is almost at a pre-pandemic high according to new data released today by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Figures for 2023 show the number of Australians who took an ocean cruise during the calendar year reached 1.25 million, slightly above the 1.24 million who sailed in 2019 – but not as high as in 2018, when passenger numbers reached 1.35 million.

The figures also show a fall in the average age of Australian cruisers to 48.4 years in 2023, down from 50.4 in 2019, while almost one third of cruisers (32.5%) were aged under 40.

The figures also confirm Australia as the world’s fourth largest cruise market in 2023, behind the United States (16.9 million), Germany (2.5 million) and the United Kingdom (2.2 million).

“Australians have not just returned to cruising, they’ve come back with enormous enthusiasm and at a faster pace than in other markets worldwide,” said CLIA Managing Director in Australasia Joel Katz.

“Australia has long been one of the world’s most passionate cruise source markets, and these figures confirm an enduring love for cruising among Australian travellers.”