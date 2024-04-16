Australian cruise passenger numbers up, average age down

(2 a.m. AEST) – The number of Australians taking cruises is almost at a pre-pandemic high according to new data released today by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
Figures for 2023 show the number of Australians who took an ocean cruise during the calendar year reached 1.25 million, slightly above the 1.24 million who sailed in 2019 – but not as high as in 2018, when passenger numbers reached 1.35 million.
The figures also show a fall in the average age of Australian cruisers to 48.4 years in 2023, down from 50.4 in 2019, while almost one third of cruisers (32.5%) were aged under 40.
The figures also confirm Australia as the world’s fourth largest cruise market in 2023, behind the United States (16.9 million), Germany (2.5 million) and the United Kingdom (2.2 million).
“Australians have not just returned to cruising, they’ve come back with enormous enthusiasm and at a faster pace than in other markets worldwide,” said CLIA Managing Director in Australasia Joel Katz.
“Australia has long been one of the world’s most passionate cruise source markets, and these figures confirm an enduring love for cruising among Australian travellers.”
CLIA’s figures also show a revival in the number of overseas visitors cruising in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, which reached 217,000 during 2023, a similar level to 2019.
Australians showed a preference for close-to home itineraries – about 84.8% cruised within Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific during 2023, up from 72.5% in 2019.
Other key findings from CLIA’s 2023 Source Market Report for Australia include:
· New South Wales remained the biggest source of Australian cruise passengers (720,849, or 57.7%), followed by Queensland (287,259, or 23.0%), Victoria (135,623, or10.9%), Western Australia (47,508, or 3.8%), Southern Australia (47,415, or 3.8%), Tasmania (6,855, or 0.5%), Australian Capital Territory (2,275, or 0.2%) and the Northern Territories (1,764, or 0.1%).
· Cruising’s market penetration rate in Australia was close to 5% – almost one in every 20 Australians took an ocean cruise, one of the highest rates in the world.
· The average duration of an ocean cruise taken by Australians in 2023 was 8.1 days, down from 9.0 days in 2019, reflecting the rise in short-break cruises offered by cruise lines.
· The average age of an Australian cruise passenger was 48.4 in 2023, down from 50.4 in 2019, reflecting the increasing popularity of cruising among younger generations.
· The most popular cruise region for Australians in 2023 was Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific (84.8%), followed by the Mediterranean (5.3%), Asia (2.5%), Alaska (1.9%), Northern Europe (1.0%), the Caribbean (1.0%), Trans-Atlantic & World Cruises (0.8%), Hawaii & the US West Coast (0.7%) and Expedition Cruises (0.7%).
· The number of overseas visitors who cruised in Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific during 2023 was 217,000, a similar level to 2019.
While demand for cruising is strong, Mr Katz said close collaboration from governments and ports was needed to support the sustainability of cruise tourism into the future.
"To maintain our position as a leading destination and meet demand, it's crucial that regulatory frameworks and port charges remain internationally competitive,” Mr Katz said. “Balanced regulation and reasonable costs are fundamental to fostering a thriving cruise sector capable of contributing significantly to the Australian economy.”
Previous figures released last year by CLIA and the Australian Cruise Association (ACA) showed a record economic impact from cruise tourism during the 2022-23 financial year, providing more than $5.6 billion for the national economy. The CLIA-ACA Economic Impact Assessment found more than 18,000 jobs were supported by cruise tourism around the country.