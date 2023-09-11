(2 p.m. AEST) -- Australia is set for one of its biggest cruise seasons with more than 70 ships visiting over the next six months.

Speaking at the annual gathering of cruise industry professionals, Cruise360, in Brisbane last week, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said this season is likely to outstrip pre-pandemic levels.

The conference took place just days after the Australian Government removed all remaining cruise-specific COVID-19 restrictions, giving the industry a welcome boost just ahead of the start of the official cruise season.

“Australia will welcome around 70 cruise ships over the 2023-34 season, which is well above the 60 or so scheduled to visit in 2019-20,” Katz said.

“Together these ships will spend a total of 1848 port days in Australia – 18% more than in 2019-20 – resulting in billions of dollars in passenger spending in communities around the Australian coast.”

Among newcomers to the Australian cruise scene this year will be Virgin Voyages, which has just announced a further 15 brand new itineraries in Australia in 2024; Disney Cruise Line and Scenic, which will each deploy ships in this region for the first time.

“This year will offer more variety and choice than ever before, making 2023-24 one of the most exciting cruise seasons in recent memory,” Mr Katz said. “Australia has become one of the most vibrant cruise regions in the world, and this means more options than ever for cruise fans.”

CLIA Chair in Australasia and NCL managing director for the region, Ben Angell, said the approaching summer schedule reflected strong demand for cruising in Australian waters.

“The sheer number of ships and increasingly diverse range of itineraries on offer across our region highlight the strength, resilience and underlying demand of our local cruise industry, both as a source market and a destination,” Mr Angell said. “Cruise is back, and back bigger and better than ever.”