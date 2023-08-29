Australia "Last Major Cruise Destination" to Remove COVID-19 Protocols

P&O Arrival Pacific Explorer arrives at Circular Quay (Photo by Caroline Gladstone)

The protocol came into force in April 2022, when cruising made its carefully managed return in the country following the pandemic – and is the last major cruise destination in the world to retain cruise specific COVID-19 protocols.

CLIA Managing Director in Australasia Joel Katz said: “This brings Australia into line with other countries internationally and gives clarity to cruise passengers ahead of the coming summer cruise season.

“As the last major cruise destination to maintain cruise-specific measures, Australia’s ongoing testing and vaccination requirements had been causing increasing confusion among travellers, particularly as measures on land and at airports had been removed.”

This follows news that all measures had been dropped at the federal level as of Friday, on the advice of Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and a decision by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC).

Katz added: “The cruise industry’s top priority will continue to be the health and safety of guests, crew and the communities we visit.

“Cruise lines will continue to abide by their own robust health and safety measures and hygiene standards, and the industry will work closely with health authorities into the future.”