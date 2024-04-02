(April 2, 2024) -- Aurora Expeditions is set to welcome its third ship with the arrival of Douglas Mawson in 2025.

The new ship will also herald the cruise line's return to East Antarctica for the first time in 15 years, featuring itineraries like the aptly-named 'Douglas Antarctica,' departing from Hobart, Tasmania and visiting destinations like Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands. The ship is scheduled to start sailing in December 2025, with details about its inaugural voyage to be announced soon.

Named after the pioneering Australian geologist and explorer, Douglas Mawson will be the cruise line's third Infinity-class ship, joining sister vessels Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle. With capacity for 154 passengers, the ship will feature 11 categories of cabins and suites, most with private balconies. And for the first time in Aurora's fleet, the Douglas Mawson will offer solo cabins.

Public spaces aboard Douglas Mawson include two restaurants, two bars, a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, a citizen science center and a lecture theater. The ship is also equipped with an Ulstein X-BOW, designed for smoother and faster ocean crossings.

“We’re thrilled to be launching the newest and final Infinity Class vessel,” commented CEO Michael Heath. “Aurora has pioneered expedition travel to the world's most remote places for more than three decades, and we know that exploration is not just about what you see, but how you see it. That is why we are committed to delivering life-changing experiences with the newest, most advanced technology available, and with the most experienced and passionate team in the industry,” he added.

Although detailed itineraries aren't available yet, cruisers can pre-register for Douglas Mawson's inaugural Antarctica season at Aurora Expeditions' website.