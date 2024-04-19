(April 19, 2024) -- Atlas Ocean Voyages has released its lineup of 2025-2026 Antarctica voyages with a total of 37 departures aboard the expedition vessels World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller.

The itineraries are set to begin on October 2025 and run through March 2026, with options ranging from seven to 18 nights. The majority of the sailings depart from Ushuaia, while some voyages are scheduled to embark from Punta Arenas, Chile.

“Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages," shares Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez. “We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travelers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travelers on board.”

Some of the season's highlights include the "Antarctica Discovery" voyage: a nine-night roundtrip from Ushuaia that includes up to four days in the Antarctic Peninsula. This itinerary will be offered 11 times during the season. Another noteworthy sailing is the 11-night "Crossing the Antarctic Circle" trek, where passengers spend up to six days in the Antarctic Peninsula.

The "Drake Express Expedition" consists of a 7-night roundtrip voyage from King George Island that avoids the notorious Drake Passage by offering charter flights to the Antarctic island.

Atlas will also offer two sailings of an 18-night "Grand Antarctica & Beyond" expedition, featuring calls to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and the South Orkney Islands.