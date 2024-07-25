(July 25, 2024) -- Polar expedition cruise line Aurora Expeditions has announced it will carry no more than 130 passengers per vessel, effective immediately, on voyages to Antarctica in the 2024-2025 season.

The line, which will also impose the capacity restrictions on its voyages to the Arctic in 2025, currently has a fleet of two ships -- Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer, with a third vessel - Douglas Mawson -- on the way in late 2025.

Currently, voyages to Antarctica are limited by IAATO regulations to have no more than 500 passengers onboard. Vessels exceeding that number cannot land passengers ashore.

“With passenger landing limits in Antarctica and some areas of the Arctic, we wanted to reinforce our commitment to providing the small ship experiences our passengers know us for, with more time off ship and more immersive activities. This change solidifies our position as one of the most intimate small ship offerings in our class for the polar regions,” commented Aurora Expeditions’ CEO, Michael Heath.

“We also recognize our responsibility to protect and preserve the remote places we travel to, and we are proud to be one of the few companies visiting Antarctica and the Arctic with under 150 passengers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to responsible travel and our vision to be the global leader in sustainable expedition travel.”

Aurora Expeditions' 2024 Antarctica season begins this October, and runs until April 2025.

