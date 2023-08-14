S.A.L.T. Program Comes to Life on Silver Nova

Silver Nova's S.A.L.T. Lab is available for cooking classes and a Chef's Table. (Photo: Silversea)

“It’s not any one thing; it’s an ecosystem,” S.A.L.T. Director Adam Sachs says.

The concept was first introduced on Silver Moon when it debuted in 2021, then on Silver Dawn when it launched in 2022. On Silver Nova, it feels like the program finally has realized its potential onboard.

The ship’s S.A.L.T. Lab, where guests can take cooking classes and learn about local cuisine, is found on Deck 10, which brings in all the natural light you could want. (The large doors can be kept open when weather is nice.) This is a departure from the approach on Moon and Dawn, where this space was found in the belly of the ship and lacked any connection to the sea.

The location is also ideal for the Lab’s new function: In addition to the cooking classes that take place here, it’s where guests can indulge in the 11-course Chef’s Table experience. This is a new option for Silversea guests, and the meal is a special one. Here, the food is the star, and a chef and culinary team walks diners through each course, describing the origin of the food, the importance of the ingredients and how they have prepared it onboard.

We tried out this concept, which is still being refined, and enjoyed the stories around the food as well as the actual eating part. One piece we really liked: watching the chefs prepare the courses in front of us in the open-air kitchen/prep space, something that’s usually done behind the scenes on other cruise ships offering chef’s tables. Wines and craft cocktails are served throughout to enhance the meal, with some winners and some that had us politely taking a sip and passing along our glasses. The 3-hour (plus) extravaganza, which can hold 24 guests, does come with a fairly steep $180 fee. For foodies, it’s a no-brainer.

Silver Nova offers a S.A.L.T. bar. (Photo: Silversea)

Right next to the S.A.L.T. Lab is the S.A.L.T. Bar, which is a favorite of guests on other ships. On Nova, the space is greatly expanded from that on Moon and Dawn, and, like with the Lab, it features natural light. On the other ships, it has a speakeasy charm but often got too crowded because it is so small. On Nova, it retains much of that charm but is big enough to accommodate more craft cocktail-eager cruisers. (Our only quibble is it now feels a bit like a walkthrough space instead of a destination because cruisers pass through it to get to the Observation Lounge.) Still, the reason people visit the bar is it offers creative craft drinks made with spirits that also tell the story of the regions where you sail, and the cocktails will change depending on where Nova is in the world. (It’s also the only spot on the ship where you can find local craft beers.)

The ship’s dedicated S.A.L.T. Kitchen remains the restaurant where I’d go night after night to find locally inspired food that is new to me – I love to try things that I’ve never tasted before and that occasionally challenge my tastebuds. It’s open every night, offering a rotating menu.