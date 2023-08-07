(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- When Scenic debuted its luxury expedition yachts in 2019, the sleek look of the ship Scenic Eclipse immediately turned heads.

The 228-passenger vessel, along with its almost-twin Scenic Eclipse II, which launched in June 2023, bills itself as a yacht -- and unlike most other cruise ships that do so -- it actually looks like one. With a curved black and white silhouette and equipped with two helicopters, the ships evoke the sexy state-of-the-art vessel that a James Bond villain might own.

But we at Cruise Critic did wonder, would the two ships be susceptible to style over substance? How would they actually perform in the polar regions? After all, the ship's decor, with its dark black and gray boutique hotel feel, eschews the typical explorer and wildlife motifs you find on most expedition vessels. Outer deck space also didn't seem to be a priority.

After a few days onboard Scenic Eclipse II, on a 12-day "Iceland and Greenland Explorer" cruise that began in Reykjavik and is concentrating mostly on the world's largest island, we're happy to admit we're wrong. The ship's expedition experience is among the best that we've had in our cruise career.

And that's not just attributable to weather, although we've been lucky to have clear sunny days and access to landings, something that doesn't always happen in Greenland. A good expedition team sets the tone for an adventure cruise, and their attitude and accessibility can make or break your trip.

Here are some of the things that we believe set the expedition experience apart on Scenic Eclipse II.