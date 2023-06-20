(4:15 p.m. EDT) -- American Queen Voyages has decided to pull its two ships out of the Great Lakes and concentrate on its river cruises.

The line said Tuesday while all scheduled cruises on the Great Lakes will run through November 2023, it plans to sell the 202-passenger ships Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager. The company will not sail the Great Lakes in 2024 or 2025.

In a press release, the cruise line said the changes were being made so the company could refocus on its river cruise itineraries and ships.

"Our customers consistently tell us our U.S. River itineraries are exceptional and demonstrate this by returning again and again," said Cindy D'Aoust, president of American Queen Voyages. "All of our focus is being put into updating and enhancing our popular river product with strategic partnerships and an elevated culinary program, which we know have been very well received."