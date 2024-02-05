(February 5, 2024) -- American Queen Voyages has canceled February cruises on two of its ships, American Countess and its flagship, American Queen.

The dates impacted are February 22 and February 25 for American Countess, and February 26 for American Queen. Both ships were set to start their 2024 Mississippi River seasons.

“American Queen Voyages takes great pride in our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for our guests. In our efforts to uphold this commitment, we have encountered an occurrence that has led us to have to extend our layup schedule to ensure that we can deliver the best possible customer experience," an American Queen Voyages spokesperson said in a statement sent to Cruise Critic. The source didn't elaborate on the occurrence that has caused the layup.

"Those impacted guests are in the process of being notified regarding next steps and refunds. We value our guests and partners and want to assure them that we are dedicated in providing an exceptional experience," added the spokesperson.

The news comes as the cruise line continues to navigate turbulent waters. Several travel agencies have recently halted sales of American Queen Voyages due to issues related to service, including Signature Travel Network, AAA Travel and Pleasant Holidays. Luxury travel advisor network Virtuoso also took the cruise line out of its preferred supplier list.

American Queen Voyages also announced in October that it would stop offering Great Lakes Cruises and sell two of its ships – Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager. At the time, the cruise line explained the reason behind this move was to refocus on its river cruise itineraries and ships.

Soon after this announcement, American Queen Voyages president Cindy D’Aoust left the cruise line after spending a little over a year in the role.

The Cruise Critic Community has also reported on the issues they've faced with American Queen Voyages. Some community members have reported delays in getting refunds from the cruise line, pointing out that it has taken more than the promised 90 days to get their money back. "If you decide to book with American Queen Voyages be sure to use a credit card and do not pay too far in advance," wrote Kangar00.

Given these recent struggles, cruisers are wondering if the end is near for American Queen Voyages.

“I would say the writing is on the wall,” wrote eroller. “Between the delays with commissions, and now two ships going into extended layup, I would say the company is money-strapped and probably hanging on by a thread.”



