(Updated 10:45 a.m. EST) -- After months of speculation, American Queen Voyages ceased all operations on the evening of February 20.

In an internal company letter, which has been posted anonymously to a private Facebook group, employees were notified that the company would cease operations as of 5 p.m. local time.

Citing "unforeseen circumstances" and a lack of available capital, American Queen notified all employees that their termination would be effective at 5 p.m. and was expected to be permanent.

"We are writing to inform you that American Queen Steamboat Company LLC will cease all business operations effective February 20, 2024," the message read.

Cruise Critic has independently verified the authenticity of the message.

The news comes after the the company scrubbed its February cruises.

Before the February sailings were canceled, travel suppliers such as Signature had stopped offering American Queen sailings. Passengers on Cruise Critic's message boards had cited service issues onboard, as well as lengthy delays in obtaining refunds for canceled sailings and COVID-19 issues.

American Queen had insisted, however, that voyages would resume as planned in March.

Attempting to make an online booking with American Queen resulted in this message late on February 20, 2024.

Cruise Critic members caught on to the trouble as well. Member eroller writes, "We knew this was coming but just didn’t know the exact date. It should be in all the traditional cruise news outlets tomorrow."

The similarly-named, though completely separate U.S. river and coastal cruise company, American Cruise Lines, remains fully operational.