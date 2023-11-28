American Cruise Lines Brand-New American Glory Sets Sail

(12 p.m. EST) – American Cruise Lines' newest vessel, the 100-passenger American Glory, set sail on its maiden voyage on November 28, 2023, bound from Maryland for Florida, where it will operate ACL’s unique “Florida Gulf Coast and Keys” itinerary roundtrip from St. Petersburg, FL.

The second of ACL’s brand-new Coastal Cat fleet, American Glory follows the launch of American Eagle this past summer, and the riverboat American Serenade earlier this year. American Cruise Lines has been on an ambitious newbuild program for several years now, and American Glory is the latest in a line of hybrid catamaran ships that can explore coastal ocean waters or inland rivers with ease.

“American Glory furthers our commitment to building new small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “More importantly, it is our third new ship delivery this year, making it a solid demonstration of our expanded production capacity for the U.S. market.”