American Cruise Lines Brand-New American Glory Sets Sail

(12 p.m. EST) – American Cruise Lines' newest vessel, the 100-passenger American Glory, set sail on its maiden voyage on November 28, 2023, bound from Maryland for Florida, where it will operate ACL’s unique “Florida Gulf Coast and Keys” itinerary roundtrip from St. Petersburg, FL.
The second of ACL’s brand-new Coastal Cat fleet, American Glory follows the launch of American Eagle this past summer, and the riverboat American Serenade earlier this year. American Cruise Lines has been on an ambitious newbuild program for several years now, and American Glory is the latest in a line of hybrid catamaran ships that can explore coastal ocean waters or inland rivers with ease.
“American Glory furthers our commitment to building new small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “More importantly, it is our third new ship delivery this year, making it a solid demonstration of our expanded production capacity for the U.S. market.”
Dubbed the “Coastal Cats”, American Glory and sister-ship American Eagle are part of a newbuild program that could see up to 12 similar vessels enter service for American Cruise Lines over the next few years. Two additional, as-yet-unnamed vessels are due to enter service for American Cruise Lines in 2024.
Visiting only U.S. ports of call, the American-flagged ships of American Cruise Lines have grown more modern and elaborate over the past few years. The company’s riverboats, like American Serenade, have embraced modern styling that does away with the traditional paddlewheel feature and decor found on many U.S. based river vessels.
The Coastal Cats, like American Glory, reaffirm ACL’s commitment to exploring the coastal regions of the United States, from Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between.
American Glory will inaugurate one of American Cruise Lines’ newest coastal itineraries: the 8-day Florida Gulf Coast and Keys. Departing roundtrip from St. Petersburg, FL, the itinerary includes stops in Marco Island, an overnight in Key West (including excursions to the Dry Tortugas National Park), a visit to Punta Gorda, and extra time in St. Petersburg. Cruises can also be combined with a pre-cruise stay package in Tampa that begins with a stay at the JW Marriott.
It's one of several new itineraries the line has on-tap for the 2023-2024 cruise season. Other notable new itineraries include the 8-Day “Tennessee Rivers” (which Cruise Critic experienced firsthand this past summer); Puget Sound and San Juan Islands; the 15-day “Grand New England” from New York to Portland, ME; and the Maine-centric “Downeast Maine” that travels roundtrip from Bangor and visits sites like Bath, Castine, Rockland and Bar Harbor.