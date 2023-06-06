Dubbed "The Great United States", American Cruise Lines' 60-day river cruise journey will begin August 14, 2024 and conclude on October 14, 2024. A coast-to-coast journey, passengers will start with a weeklong cruise on Oregon and Washington state's Columbia and Snake rivers, travelling from Portland, Oregon to Clarkston, Washington aboard American Jazz.

The itinerary then switches gears with an overland tour of three of the United States' most spectacular national parks: Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

Passengers then transition to New Orleans for a complete Mississippi river cruise to St. Paul, Minnesota aboard American Symphony.

From St. Paul, passengers fly to Portland, Maine to join American Independence on a coastal cruise from Portland to Boston, before setting sail on an additional voyage from Boston to New York. Port calls on this unique segment include Plymouth, MA; Mystic, CT; Newport, RI; and Port Jefferson, NY.

Finally, American Independence will set sail on its final segment, the Hudson River Fall Foliage cruise. This voyage sails the Hudson River from the tip of Manhattan to river cruising's lesser-visited locales like Sleepy Hollow, West Point, Hyde Park, and others.

American Cruise Lines' epic 60-day "The Great United States" journey concludes in New York Ciy on October 14, 2024.

"The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines," said Charles B. Robertson, president & CEO of American Cruise Lines. "A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully."

Fares for this unique 60-day itinerary start at $51,060 per person, with a $5,000 deposit necessary to reserve space. Passengers who book "The Great United States" journey will receive an American Cruise Lines jacket and gear pack; a pre-cruise hotel stay; all flights and hotels between cruise segments; daily excursions & entertainment; all meals & beverages; Wi-Fi internet access. All tips, gratuities & port charges are included in the overall fare.

Reservations for American Cruise Lines' "The Great United States" epic river cruise journey are now open for booking.