(April 2, 2024) -- American Cruise Lines' river fleet is set to expand with the addition of four vessels acquired from former cruise line American Queen Voyages.

ACL agreed to purchase the river ships American Duchess, American Countess, American Empress and American Queen plus other assets. American Queen Voyages ceased operations on Feb. 20, 2024. Hornblower Group, the former cruise line's parent company, filed for bankruptcy soon after.

The cruise line confirmed the acquisition in a statement provided to Cruise Critic. "American Cruise Lines is pleased to be the successful bidder for AQV’s river vessels. We look forward to announcing additional details after this portion of the Hornblower Holdings bankruptcy process concludes."

Once completed, the purchase will bring American Cruise Line's total fleet up to 25 vessels, which includes river boats, coastal ships and paddlewheelers.

The exact itineraries and entry into service dates for the soon-to-be-acquired ships are still unknown at this time.