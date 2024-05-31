(May 31, 2024) -- AmaWaterways will welcome two new river ships in 2026: AmaKaia and AmaSofia.

AmaSofia will become the cruise line's 24th ship to sail Europe's Rhine and Danube rivers. The vessel will embark on its inaugural sailing -- a 14-night journey from Amsterdam to Budapest -- on May 24, 2026.

Throughout 2026, AmaSofia will have 31 departures, featuring multiple itineraries on the Danube, including Christmas Markets sailings.

AmaKaia, on the other hand, is set to join its sister ship AmaDara on Southeast Asia's Mekong River on August 3, 2026, when the vessel will embark on its first seven-night itinerary across Vietnam and Cambodia.

The new ship is scheduled to do 22 sailings in 2026 and 38 in 2027, including the seven-night itineraries Charms of the Mekong and Riches of the Mekong, both sailing from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap.

With the addition of these two new ships, AmaWaterways' fleet will increase to 31 vessels by 2026. In 2025, the cruise line is also welcoming AmaSintra in Portugal, and AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia in Colombia.