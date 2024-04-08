(April 8, 2024) -- With a mid-morning arrival to Sitka, Norwegian Bliss officially became the first cruise ship to visit Alaska in 2024 and thus kick off the annual cruise season in the Last Frontier.

Norwegian Cruise Line's ship departed the port of Seattle two days ago, fresh off a five-day one-way voyage from Los Angeles to Vancouver. The 4,000-passenger vessel's first Alaska adventure in 2024 consists of a 7-day roundtrip voyage, visiting Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria in Canada.

Norwegian Bliss also embarked on the first of an expected 275 sailings to Alaska from the port of Seattle. According to the port's estimates, some 1.7 million passengers will travel through Seattle this season, which runs from April 6 to October 28.

Other ships scheduled to sail from Seattle to Alaska this season include Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Encore, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Luminosa, Zaandam, Eurodam, Majestic Princess, Discovery Princess, Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas and Celebrity Edge, among others.

Some 143 miles to the north, the port of Vancouver is also gearing up for a busy Alaska season. The Canadian port is expecting a record 1.27 million passengers to travel through the Canada Place cruise terminal in 2024, about 2% more than last year’s record.

“We expect 2024 to be another strong season for the award-winning Canada Place cruise terminal, as we solidify Vancouver as a premier homeport servicing the popular Alaska market,” said Mandy Chan, manager of cruise services at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The Canadian port will see the first Alaska-bound vessel of the season -- Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas -- depart on April 26. The 2,500-passenger ship will embark on a 7-day roundtrip from Vancouver, visiting Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan.

Canada Place will also welcome a handful of ships for the first time, including Explora I, Silver Nova, Celebrity Edge and Hanseatic Spirit. In total, 20 cruise lines will have ships sailing out of Vancouver during this Alaska season, including Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, HX, Holland America, Oceania Cruises, Crystal, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and Viking Ocean Cruises.