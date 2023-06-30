The Chapter 11 filing -- submitted June 29 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts -- reveals that Vantage's accounts payable debts rise to about $28 million. Additionally, related court-filed documents indicate that claims by existing customers who have made payments for future trips are estimated at about $80.3 million. Claims for refunds and for amounts due related to trip insurance claims against Vantage's trip insurance programs total approximately $32 million and $5.4 million, respectively.

United Travel Pte. Ltd. is a tour company based in Singapore, offering travel services in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Heritage Expeditions is a cruise and tour company based in Christchurch, New Zealand that operates two ships: the 140-passenger Heritage Adventurer and the 18-passenger Heritage Explorer.

Nordic Hamburg, on the other hand, is a shipping company with a fleet of 25 vessels, with offices in Hamburg, Manila, Odessa, Singapore and Istanbul.

It is as of yet unclear how United Travel and its parent companies plan to operate Vantage's assets if and when the sale goes through. According to the website's disclaimer, "details regarding future trips, refunds and credits will be communicated as the acquisition and court proceedings progress." The disclaimer also says that United Travel Pte. Ltd. Has agreed to provide Vantage's customers "with future opportunities for the travel experiences and the luxury service that they have come to expect."

Based in Boston, Vantage offered ocean cruises in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Alaska, South America, Asia and the Middle East; expedition cruises in Antarctica, the Arctic and South America; as well as land excursions in North America, South America, Asia and the South Pacific The company also offered river cruises in Europe and Egypt.

Vantage chartered two expedition ships -- Ocean Explorer and Ocean Odyssey -- as well as river vessels River Splendor and River Venture.