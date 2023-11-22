World Voyager: Built for Adventure in Antarctica

World Voyager in Ushuaia, Argentina (Photo: Atlas)

Like the other two yachts in the Atlas fleet, World Traveller and World Navigator, World Voyager is a Polar Category C and Ice Class 1B-certified ship with the some of the latest in sonar, stabilization and engine technologies, including a hybrid electric-diesel engine and a hydro-jet propulsion system for smoother, safer and more energy efficient rides.

And while the ship had sailed a few seasons previously under a German brand, Nicko, this was its first time in polar waters after being refreshed and rebranded to join the Atlas fleet.

World Voyager in Antarctica on a sunny day (Photo: Jeri Clausing)

After making it across the Drake, we woke up on our third day to sunny weather in the South Shetland Islands. We made two landings that day on Deception Island, where we got our first chances to hike snowy peaks and watch penguins waddle, swim, and even fight amongst each other.

Unfortunately, the weather gods didn’t stay on our side – always a risk on any expedition to the polar regions. We spent the rest of the trip skirting around and through extreme conditions, including 100 knot winds that Captain Ulset said were the strongest he’d encountered in his 38-year career at sea.

Zodiacs from World Voyager are dwarfed by the landscape of Antarctica (Photo: Jeri Clausing)

The weather limited us to just five of the eight potential included off-ship excursions — three landings and two zodiac rides. But when you’re sailing aboard a comfortable yacht with unlimited food and drink and plenty of cozy, glass-walled lounge areas from which to watch the dramatic weather, majestic landscapes, icebergs, birds and whales, it’s hard to complain.

The 198-passenger ships, which are positioned as “intimate yachts,” offer a hybrid between luxury and more traditional expedition cruising.

A Horizon Stateroom aboard Atlas' World Voyager (Photo: Jeri Clausing)

Staterooms aboard World Voyager range in size from 183 to 465 square feet. I stayed in a spacious 270 square foot Horizon Stateroom, which instead of a balcony had a large sitting area with small sectional couch, corner chair and a desk. The outer wall had a floor-to-ceiling window, which came halfway down with the touch of the button. There was also a large flat-screen television set and stocked in-room minibar.

The bathroom was also large by cruise ship standards, with a tiled rain shower that had multiple wall jets,and even a bench – a feature which came in handy during rough seas.

Horizon Staterooms aboard World Voyager offer plenty of creature comforts (Photo: Jeri Clausing)

The contemporary Scandinavian décor aboard World Voyager is largely identical across the fleet, with wood, blue and earth tones that offer a casual yet luxurious feel.

For Antarctic sailings, only the main dining room, Madeira, and Paula’s Pantry, a grab and go venue, are open. But in warmer weather there is also a reservation-only outdoor restaurant, 7-Aft Grill.

While Atlas offers fine dining and five-star amenities, including a spa, it’s still a fairly new entrant to expedition cruising. It’s first ship, World Navigator, launched in 2021, and World Traveller joined the fleet last year.

The pool deck aboard World Voyager (Photo: Jeri Clausing)

Because the line is young and growing ( World Seeker is set to join the fleet in 2025 and World Discoverer in 2027), it’s still offering introductory specials that make its price point quite a bit more affordable than many of its competitors.

Some Antarctic cruises are as low as $7,999 USD per person, and these rates are attracting first-time and younger cruisers. The average age on our sailing was 57, and company officials said it was even younger for World Voyager’s next departure.

The fare for the Antarctic Discovery itinerary includes a pre-night stay in Buenos Aires, unlimited food and drink (except premium wine and cocktails), 24-hour room service (and butler service in suites), limited WiFi, up to two landings or zodiac excursions each day (weather allowing), parkas, charter flights between Ushuaia and Buenos Aires and a trip to Tierra del Fuego National Park before boarding.

There are also itineraries with options to fly one way to King George Island, to have more time in Antarctica and less time in the Drake.

All three of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ ships are sailing in Antarctica this season before heading north to the Arctic and to warmer waters later next year, where the company will offer cultural and epicurean-based itineraries.

(See our review of an epicurean expedition through the Mediterranean aboard World Navigator)