(June 3, 2024) -- Luxury tour line Abercrombie & Kent has announced an expanded portfolio of 2025 expedition cruises that will offer 24 voyages across 33 countries in seven continents.

The new deployment includes a Galapagos Expedition aboard the adventure yacht Theory from Ecoventura, which is now part of A&K Travel Group.

Scheduled to sail between April and November 2025, Theory will embark on 9-day itineraries in the Ecuadorian archipelago, visiting the islands of San Cristóbal, Genovesa, Santa Cruz, Isabela, Fernandina and Rábida, with a pre-cruise hotel stay in Quito.

“Revealing the world's most remote destinations has always been the driving force behind our expedition cruises," says Stefanie Schmudde, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy.

Also new for 2025 is a one-time, 10-day cruise across Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Scotland and Ireland. The voyage is scheduled to begin in Reykjavik on August 9.

In addition to these two new voyages, Abercrombie & Kent's 2025 itineraries also include expedition cruises in Antarctica, the Arctic, Europe, Asia and Africa.