(2:15 p.m. EDT) -- The Rhine River is a busy summer destination for river cruises in Europe, with multiple lines sailing its waters. One river cruise line, however, is betting on expanding its itineraries to also sail on the Rhine throughout the winter.

Viking River Cruises is introducing a new Middle Rhine itinerary that's set to debut in December 2023 and run through March 2024. The announcement is significant, as most river cruise lines typically shut down for the period between January and early March of each year. With this announcement, Viking joins Viva Cruises as one of only two river cruise companies that offer year-round itineraries in Europe.

Viking's winter itinerary -- titled "Treasures of the Rhine"-- consists of a 10-day sailing between Amsterdam and Basel. The voyage visits the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland by calling in Arnhem, Cologne, Mainz, Heidelberg, Strasbourg and Breisach along the way.