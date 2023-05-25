May 25, 2023
(2:55 p.m. EDT) -- It's not uncommon to see Starbucks stores and products in Royal Caribbean ships. But later this year, Royal Caribbean's ships will be on Starbucks products -- Starbucks mugs, to be exact.
Cruise Critic learned today that a collection of ship-themed Starbucks mugs will be introduced by the cruise line in the fall of 2023.
The 10 colorful mugs will represent each of the Royal Caribbean ships that have standalone Starbucks shops onboard. That includes all Oasis-class vessels -- Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas -- as well as two Voyager-class ships -- Navigator of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas -- and the Quantum-class Odyssey of the Seas. Additionally, upcoming ships Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas -- both set to launch in 2024 -- will have their own mugs.
Each mug will have unique color schemes and designs, featuring iconography that is relevant to each ship. For instance, Icon of the Seas' mug will have drawings of the ship's AquaDome as well as Category 6 waterpark. Other Royal Caribbean classics -- like Central Park, Chops Grille, Giovanni's Table or the Ultimate Abyss Slide-- will be represented on the mugs' iconography.
Royal Caribbean said that the mug of each ship will only be available for purchase in the Starbucks standalone store aboard the ship it represents, so completists will have to sail on each ship to snag one. The line also shared that the retail price for each mug will be $16.95.
The ship-themed mugs are the latest product of the collaboration between Royal Caribbean and Starbucks. The partnership began in 2010, when the cruise line opened the first Starbucks store at sea aboard Allure of the Seas.
As fully licensed stores, the Starbucks cafes aboard Royal Caribbean ships sell the coffee company's menu of signature and seasonal beverages, as well as food and pastries. Since 2022, you can also get some Starbucks beverages at other locations onboard Royal Caribbean ships, like Café Promenade, Café Latte-Tudes and La Patisserie.