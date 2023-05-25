(2:55 p.m. EDT) -- It's not uncommon to see Starbucks stores and products in Royal Caribbean ships. But later this year, Royal Caribbean's ships will be on Starbucks products -- Starbucks mugs, to be exact.

Cruise Critic learned today that a collection of ship-themed Starbucks mugs will be introduced by the cruise line in the fall of 2023.

Each mug will have unique color schemes and designs, featuring iconography that is relevant to each ship. For instance, Icon of the Seas' mug will have drawings of the ship's AquaDome as well as Category 6 waterpark. Other Royal Caribbean classics -- like Central Park, Chops Grille, Giovanni's Table or the Ultimate Abyss Slide-- will be represented on the mugs' iconography.