  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas Cruise Ship to be Based in Southampton in 2021
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas Cruise Ship to be Based in Southampton in 2021
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of The Seas Cruise Ship Officially Christened
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of The Seas Cruise Ship Officially Christened
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
The Biggest Cruise Ship in the World, Wonder of the Seas, Has Arrived in Florida
The Biggest Cruise Ship in the World, Wonder of the Seas, Has Arrived in Florida
Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On New Utopia Of The Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On New Utopia Of The Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Showcases New Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship with 'Making an Icon' Video Series
Royal Caribbean Showcases New Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship with 'Making an Icon' Video Series
Just Back From Allure of The Seas' Maiden Galveston Sailing: Hits and Misses
Just Back From Allure of The Seas' Maiden Galveston Sailing: Hits and Misses
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas Sets Transatlantic Crossing Record
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas Sets Transatlantic Crossing Record
Royal Caribbean will introduce ship-themed Starbucks mugs in the fall of 2023 (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Royal Caribbean will introduce ship-themed Starbucks mugs in the fall of 2023 (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Royal Caribbean Will Roll Out Ship-Themed Starbucks Mugs This Fall

Royal Caribbean will introduce ship-themed Starbucks mugs in the fall of 2023 (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Royal Caribbean will introduce ship-themed Starbucks mugs in the fall of 2023 (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

May 25, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor

(2:55 p.m. EDT) -- It's not uncommon to see Starbucks stores and products in Royal Caribbean ships. But later this year, Royal Caribbean's ships will be on Starbucks products -- Starbucks mugs, to be exact.

Cruise Critic learned today that a collection of ship-themed Starbucks mugs will be introduced by the cruise line in the fall of 2023.

The 10 colorful mugs will represent each of the Royal Caribbean ships that have standalone Starbucks shops onboard. That includes all Oasis-class vessels -- Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas -- as well as two Voyager-class ships -- Navigator of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas -- and the Quantum-class Odyssey of the Seas. Additionally, upcoming ships Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas -- both set to launch in 2024 -- will have their own mugs.

Each mug will have unique color schemes and designs, featuring iconography that is relevant to each ship. For instance, Icon of the Seas' mug will have drawings of the ship's AquaDome as well as Category 6 waterpark. Other Royal Caribbean classics -- like Central Park, Chops Grille, Giovanni's Table or the Ultimate Abyss Slide-- will be represented on the mugs' iconography.

Royal Caribbean said that the mug of each ship will only be available for purchase in the Starbucks standalone store aboard the ship it represents, so completists will have to sail on each ship to snag one. The line also shared that the retail price for each mug will be $16.95.

Royal Caribbean's Partnership with Starbucks Dates Back to 2010

Starbucks on Allure of the Seas
Starbucks on Allure of the Seas

The ship-themed mugs are the latest product of the collaboration between Royal Caribbean and Starbucks. The partnership began in 2010, when the cruise line opened the first Starbucks store at sea aboard Allure of the Seas.

As fully licensed stores, the Starbucks cafes aboard Royal Caribbean ships sell the coffee company's menu of signature and seasonal beverages, as well as food and pastries. Since 2022, you can also get some Starbucks beverages at other locations onboard Royal Caribbean ships, like Café Promenade, Café Latte-Tudes and La Patisserie.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$450 - 6-Nt Bahamas w/ 88% Off Cruise Fares, BOGO up to 75% Off, up to $1,200 OBC + up to $800 Bonus Savings!
3
$3,289 - 7nt Luxe Med Suite: $2000 air credit, $250 OBC, free tips, drinks, upgrades & $400 gift card
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map