Cruise Critic was on board for two nights after Britain's double Olympic gold medal sailor Shirley Robertson OBE renamed the 1999-built ship before its maiden voyage to northern France and Spain.

Ambassador Cruise Line christened its new ship Ambition at Newcastle's Port of Tyne on Thursday.

Celebrations started with an excerpt from "Night In Nashville" -- a lively country and western-themed song and dance show -- and finished in the small hours dancing in The Cavern to an ABBA tribute band.

She's a great choice as godmother -- gritty and determined, Robertson was spurred on to win Gold at Sydney then Athens after the misery of coming fourth in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996; a story she told to the audience.

Watched by 500 invited guests, godmother Shirley Robertson, pressed a big red button on stage in the Palladium Theatre to release a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne which successfully smashed over the ship's bow.

Ambition is Ambassador's second ship, following the launch of Ambience in Tilbury last year.

Ambition Has Had Many Incarnations Since 1999

CEO Christian Verhounig at the Christening Ceremony for Ambition (Photo: Deb Stone)

Ambassador CEO Christian Verhounig is particularly attached to 1,200-passenger Ambition because he worked for Festival Cruises when it launched the ship, then called Mistral, in 1999. It's been through several cruise lines since then, ending up with AIDA Cruises as AIDAmira until Ambassador bought it in 2022.

Now its all-white exterior has Ambassador and Ambition emblazoned on the bow in the line's distinctive purple lettering, while the public spaces inside have been reconfigured and refitted in warm and welcoming colours with plenty of natural light.

Our favourite bar was Purple Turtle Wine Bar, with deep purple walls and cleverly lit cabinets displaying some of the huge number of wines available on the ship.

Most of the other bars and restaurants are named after significant British landmarks and buildings. Among them is terracotta-coloured Angel Bar, a nod to the ship's homeport as it is named after Antony Gormley's Angel of The North sculpture at Gateshead, and bathed in light as it overlooks the atrium.