In the golden twilight hour just after we boarded Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas in Singapore for our four-night cruise to Penang, Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand, my friend and I grabbed a pair of Proseccos at the North Star bar high up on Deck 15 and soaked up the bustling happy vibes of the top decks.

Families enjoyed the midship pool and mini water park, and toward the back, eager cruisers lined up at the North Star observation pod, FlowRider surf simulator, climbing wall, and bungee trampoline (which the Cruise Director Bonnie told me would soon be discontinued).

The sailing gave us a good idea of what it's like to cruise from Singapore in 2023. Here's what we found.