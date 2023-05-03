(9:45 p.m. AEST) -- Cruise passenger numbers reached 90% of their 2019 total in the latter half of 2022, according to figures released by the Cruise Lines International Association.

A total of 457,200 Australians cruised in 2022, despite a limited number of ships in the region and only a half year of local operations.

The figures are even more impressive as COVID-19 protocols -- insisting all passengers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated -- remain in place. The rest of the world has dropped its COVID-19 protocols, including Japan yesterday.