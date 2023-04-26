It’s taken a long time, with months stretching into years, but cruise companies are gradually returning en masse to Asia after the COVID pandemic.

Even as cruising had returned in most destinations, ongoing restrictions across Asia hampered its reappearance on itineraries, with many lines delaying their return until this year.

One of those was Regent Seven Seas Cruises, which based Seven Seas Explorer in Japan from March for a series of voyages from Tokyo before sailing for Vancouver in May.

Cruise Critic got on-board a 14-night round-trip voyage from Tokyo earlier this month (April) featuring a range of stops in Japan and South Korea.