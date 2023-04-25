  • Write a Review
Adventures by Disney to Offer First Expedition Cruises Geared Toward Families
Cruising the Newest Ship Afloat: Live From Celebrity Apex
Live From Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas: Why You'll Never Be Bored on This Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
Disney Wish To Feature New Onboard Entertainment Firsts from Disney Cruise Line
NCL Reveals More Dining, Design Details on New Cruise Ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva
These Ships Are Coming Back To The U.S. in 2022: Here’s Why You Should Care
Live from Grandeur of the Seas: The Beloved Lady G Cruise Ship Still Reigns
Just Back From Allure of The Seas' Maiden Galveston Sailing: Hits and Misses
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas Sets Transatlantic Crossing Record
Royal Caribbean's train-inspired dining experience is slated to debut on Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
A Train at Sea? Royal Caribbean Lays the Tracks for New Dining Experience

Royal Caribbean's train-inspired dining experience is slated to debut on Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
April 25, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor

(8:00pm EDT) -- A new dining concept is on track to debut on Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas in 2024.

Drawing inspiration from the allure of classic trains and their iconic dining cars, the cruise line will introduce an immersive dining experience that will take diners on virtual train rides throughout the world, while enjoying food and beverages of the destinations displayed on digital screens.

Utopia of the Seas steel cutting (Photo/Royal Caribbean)
Although the concept has not left yet the station, Cruise Critic got a sneak peek at an early version of the immersive restaurant at Royal Caribbean's headquarters in PortMiami.

In its current unfinished iteration, the concept will feature a train station design with a bar that leads to two train car facades where diners will embark on their digital journeys.

At the train station portion, passengers will be able to see their reservations on a digital screen that emulates the classic split-flap display used in train stations and airports of yesteryear.

Inside the faux train cars -- which will be decorated and built to the specifications of actual train cars -- diners will encounter a handful of tables placed next to windows with digital displays, where footage of destinations will flash by.

According to Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean's Chief Product Innovation Officer, food and destination are the two aspects of a Royal Caribbean cruise that are most appealing to passengers. The immersive experience seeks to marry both while providing virtually endless storytelling opportunities. Some ideas include a wine and chocolate tour of Napa Valley, a Wild West-themed experience (complete with actors in period garb) and a Polar Express-themed experience for the holidays.

Although the details of the dining experience -- from the exact content of the menu to the look and feel of the venue -- are still under development, the train model will remain in place as the main engine behind the restaurant.

New Dining Concept Will Live on Utopia of the Seas' Deck 4

Wonder of the Seas' members photo of Izumi sushi bar
The Royal Caribbean executive also revealed that the new restaurant -- which still lacks an official name -- will be located aboard Utopia of the Seas in the same location where the sushi restaurant Izumi currently sits on other Oasis-class ships like Symphony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas.

Schneider hinted that Izumi might still make an appearance elsewhere on Utopia of the Seas. On the upcoming Icon of the Seas -- set to arrive in Jan. 2024 a few months before the Oasis-class ship -- Izumi is set to be located in the Central Park neighborhood.

Royal Caribbean's upcoming dining experience is the latest in development in a trend of immersive dining venues. Princess Cruises recently introduced their 360: An Outstanding Experience aboard Enchanted Princess and Discovery Princess, while  Disney Wish's Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge and Avengers Quantum Encounter also combine digital technology with character encounters.

