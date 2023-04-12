(2:23 p.m. EST) -- Princess Cruises is continuing to enhance the dining options on its ships, expanding its themed Alaskan culinary offerings; creating a special wine dinner developed with the well-known California producer Caymus and adding a new seafood restaurant by cruise industry favorite Chef Rudi Sodamin to select ships.

The move comes as Princess has a new class of ship debuting next year, with Sun Princess, and follows the new immersive "360: An Outstanding Experience" that the line introduced on two ships last year.

Here's a look at what's new: