(10 a.m. EST) -- Greece-based Celestyal Cruises is set to launch a new vacation brand, Celestyal Vacations, and confirmed it is looking for a ship to replace Celestyal Olympia.

Celestyal Holidays has already launched in the U.K., and will launch as Celestyal Vacations in the U.S. in the coming weeks, offering pre- and post-cruise stays in Greece and Turkey.

The vacations will offer one- or two-day breaks in Athens, a Classical Greece land tour and short breaks in Turkey for Celestyal passengers.

"We had research done which showed that a large number of passengers were adding on a few days at the start or the end of their cruise," Celestyal CEO Chris Theophilides told Cruise Critic at Seatrade in Fort Lauderdale last week.

"This brand is not designed to compete with mainstream holidays, it's just giving what our guests want pre- and post-cruise."

Celestyal Holidays will not at this stage offer Turkey tours, just short breaks in Greece; Celestyal Vacations will offer both.