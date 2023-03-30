  • Newsletter
Pool on Margaritaville at Sea (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Pool on Margaritaville at Sea (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Margaritaville at Sea Introduces Industry-First Season Pass

Pool on Margaritaville at Sea (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Pool on Margaritaville at Sea (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

March 30, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor

(2:00 p.m. EDT) -- Jimmy Buffet famously sang that he "didn't know the reason I stayed here all season" on his 1977 smash hit Margaritaville. But cruisers can now have a reason -- and an incentive -- to sail all season long on the ship inspired by Buffet's magnum opus.

Margaritaville at Sea announced the introduction of a season pass -- the first in the cruise industry -- allowing cruisers to take an unlimited number of non-consecutive two-night sailings to the Bahamas. The Ultimate Paradise pass is valid for double occupancy, so passholders can bring another passenger for free.

Aboard its sole vessel Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the cruise line offers two-night sailings from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport, in the Bahamas.

"Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the ground-breaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr. president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The Ultimate Paradise Pass starts at $899, and includes other benefits like exclusive previews, invitations and events for passholders; 10% off packages and excursions booked onboard and 10% discount for retail purchases (excluding food, beverage, casino and spa purchases).

The price of the Ultimate Paradise Pass does not include taxes, fees and port expenses which must be paid for each passenger at time of booking. It also doesn't include gratuities. Moreover, voyages booked with the Ultimate Paradise Pass can only be booked 24-72 hours in advance. The pass is only available in limited quantities and expires on Dec. 12, 2023.

