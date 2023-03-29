(1:30 p.m. EST) -- The Baltic region has seen a sharp decline in the number of port calls as a result of US cruise lines pulling itineraries due to the conflict in Ukraine, but port officials were reminding industry figures assembled at a cocktail reception at the Seatrade Cruise Global Convention in Fort Lauderdale that there was more to the region than just the port of St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Baltic region, which includes countries like Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden, is expected to see a 9% decrease in the number of calls in 2023 compared with 2022, which is 21% lower compared to 2019.

The same goes for turnaround calls -- ports where passengers begin and end their cruise -- where the expected 2023 numbers are 5.4% lower than 2022 which will be a decrease of 9% overall since 2019.

Swedish capital Stockholm was expecting 300 calls in 2019, 206 in 2022, but just 128 calls this year.

"We were looking forward to 300 calls in 2022 before the war started, and that was an all-time high for Stockholm," said Stefan Scheja, Director, Cruise & Ferry, Port of Stockholm, at Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale.

"Americans themselves are staying at home on safe ground, even though it's perfectly safe in the Baltic."

The situation has become so acute that the region is considering a "rebrand" to explain both where it is in relation to Russia and Ukraine, but also to educate people that "it is so much more than just St. Petersburg" -- a port city long considered the crown jewel of any Baltic itinerary.