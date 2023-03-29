  • Newsletter
MSC World America is MSC Cruises' second World-class ship (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Cruises Opens Bookings for New Ship MSC World America

March 29, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor

(10:00 a.m. EDT) -- Two years away from its debut, MSC Cruises' new megaship is now open for business.

Following the debut of sister ship MSC World Europa, the cruise line has opened bookings for its second World-class ship, MSC World America.

Set to debut in 2025, MSC World America will be the cruise line's third LNG-powered vessel -- after MSC World Europa and the upcoming Meraviglia Plus-class MSC Euribia.

The 6,762-passenger ship will sail from PortMiami, where MSC Cruises will build a new, $450-million terminal that is expected to become the largest in North America. The terminal is scheduled to open in December 2023 and will be able to handle up to 36,000 passengers per day.

"MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world," said Ruben Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. "On board, they’ll find the elegant European design that’s a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality. We can’t wait to have our guests experience our next U.S. flagship."

MSC World America Will Sail Caribbean Itineraries

Rendering of MSC World America in Ocean Cay Marine Reserve (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC World America will sail Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami (Photo: MSC Cruises)

MSC World America will offer two distinct, seven-night itineraries from its Miami homeport, covering the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean.

The Eastern Caribbean voyages visit Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while the Western Caribbean itineraries include calls in the Mexican ports of Costa Maya and Cozumel as well as Roatan, Honduras.

Both itineraries will feature calls in Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line's private destination in the Bahamas.

MSC World America Will Feature New and Reimagined Spaces

Rendering of new Sports Bar aboard MSC World America (Photo: MSC Cruises)
The Sports Bar is one of the new venues on MSC World America (Photo: MSC Cruises)

Featuring 22 decks, MSC World America will have more than 420,000 square feet of public space. Venues include 13 restaurants -- six specialty restaurants, four main restaurants, two buffets and one casual fast-food eatery -- as well as 20 bars and lounges, including a new sports bar and a new comedy club.

The ship will also introduce The Harbor, a new outdoor destination on Deck 20 that's designed for kids and families, and will feature a water park, interactive water features, sensory play areas, a zip line and the thematic playground Harbor Lighthouse. The Harbor will also have food trucks and five seating areas.

Other standout public spaces aboard MSC World America include a reimagined outdoor World Promenade and the indoor World Galleria, lined with restaurants, bars, shops and boutiques.

How was this article?

