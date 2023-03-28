(1:00 p.m. EDT) -- A dueling piano bar, a coffee bar and a walk-up Champagne bar are among the new venues set to debut on Royal Caribbean's new ship, Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line has revealed more than 15 of the bars and nightlife spots that will make an appearance on Icon of the Seas, including brand new venues and returning favorites.

Scheduled to arrive in January 2024, Icon of the Seas will surpass Wonder of the Seas as the world's largest cruise ship and will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.