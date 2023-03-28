(12 p.m. EDT) -- The cruise industry gathered once again in Fort Lauderdale for the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference, where the successful restart of cruise and the continued progress of the industry -- particularly around sustainability and what customers want -- were top of mind.

The third conference held since the dramatic shutdown of cruise following the global health pandemic, cruise lines, suppliers, stakeholders, and representatives from ports of call around the world piled into a third-floor hall at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center to discuss the state of the cruise industry -- and the big takeaway was that cruise is poised to have its best year since 2019.

"The attention to cruise is now higher than it was around the pandemic," said CLIA global chair and MSC Cruises executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago. "Eighty-five percent of those who have cruised in the past will likely cruise again."

"Among those who have never cruised before, the number who say they're interested is bigger than it was back in 2019.

"Our model works. The current results speak for themselves."