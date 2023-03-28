  • Newsletter
P&O Cruises' Adults-Only Ships to Undergo Multi-Million Pound Updates

March 28, 2023

Jorge Oliver
Editor
(12:45 p.m. GMT) -- Just in time for summer, P&O Cruises is giving two of its adults-only ships a makeover.

The U.K. cruise line announced a multi-million pound investment to update guests areas aboard Arcadia and Aurora. The facelifts are scheduled to be completed by May 2023 and consists of adding new balcony furniture, new chairs in cabins and new furniture on the ship's open deck areas. 

Arcadia will see further updates with the new lounge chairs, sofas, tables and armchairs added to its Neptune Pool.

"Arcadia and Aurora are two of our most beloved ships in the fleet offering guests a more intimate experience in stylish surroundings," said Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises. "After a busy season hosting guests on longer duration itineraries and world cruises, we will be making sure that both ships look their absolute finest ahead of the summer season."

Both ships will also undergo more extensive refits in the coming years; Arcadia's will take place in November 2024 while Aurora's is scheduled to start in April 2025.

Originally built in 2000, Aurora is the smallest and oldest ship in P&O's fleet, followed by Arcadia. Both ships cater only to adult passengers.

