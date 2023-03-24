We've just got back from P&O Cruises' Arvia, following the ship's naming ceremony in Barbados.

The week-long Caribbean sailing, which started in Antigua, stopped at St. Kitts and Nevis, Martinique and St Lucia before ending with an overnight in Barbados.

Even though Arvia is structurally identical to sister ship Iona and shares a number of similarities, there are also quite a few differences between the two 5,200 passenger Excel-class ships.

Here's what really stood out for us, both on the ship and off.