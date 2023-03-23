  • Newsletter
Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings For New Costa by Carnival Ship, Carnival Firenze

March 23, 2023

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

(Noon EST) -- Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of new Costa by carnival ship, Carnival Firenze.

The ex-Costa ship will begin sailing year-round from Long Beach, California starting in May 2024 through April 2025.

Carnival Firenze is one of three former Costa ships to join the Carnival fleet and be rebranded as a Carnival ship with an Italian-style experience.

The other two are Carnival Venezia, which will sail year-round from New York this spring; and Carnival Luminosa, currently sailing in Australia.

"Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

"This truly stunning ship will serve as a great new cruise vacation option from Long Beach, joining Carnival Panorama and Radiance, and offering a range of sailing lengths to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera."

Newly Available Sailings Give Passengers 15 Different Itineraries to Choose From

The newly available sailings give guests 15 different itinerary options of three to seven-day cruises.

Carnival Firenze's sailings will visit popular Baja Mexico and Mexican Riviera destinations and include:

  • 5-Day Mexican Riviera Inaugural Cruise departs May 2, 2024, and visits Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico
  • 6-Day Mexican Riviera Cruise, offering several departure options, visits Ensenada and two days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • 7-Day Mexican Riviera Cruise, offering several departure options,visits Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
