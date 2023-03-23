(Noon EST) -- Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of new Costa by carnival ship, Carnival Firenze.

The ex-Costa ship will begin sailing year-round from Long Beach, California starting in May 2024 through April 2025.

Carnival Firenze is one of three former Costa ships to join the Carnival fleet and be rebranded as a Carnival ship with an Italian-style experience.

The other two are Carnival Venezia, which will sail year-round from New York this spring; and Carnival Luminosa, currently sailing in Australia.

Carnival Firenze main atrium (Image: Carnival)

"Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.