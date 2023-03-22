  • Newsletter
Jay and Silent Bob set sail (Image: Sixthman)
Jay and Silent Bob Set Sail on Theme Cruise Aboard Norwegian Pearl

Jay and Silent Bob set sail (Image: Sixthman)
March 22, 2023

Aaron Saunders
Senior Editor, News and Features
(11:10 a.m. EDT) -- Jay and Silent Bob -- the iconic characters from the 1994 cult classic film Clerks -- are setting sail on their own theme cruise, along with creators and actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Part of Sixthman's growing lineup of theme cruises created in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, the "Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew" voyage will set sail February 23-26, 2024 from Miami aboard Norwegian Pearl, with a single call on Nassau, Bahamas.

The real draw are the activities available onboard Norwegian Pearl, with Smith and Mewes hosting live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy sessions, autograph and photo sessions, and more.

In addition to Clerks, Smith's Jay and Silent Bob characters appeared in Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999) and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), among other films.

Other favorites from the View Askew universe will also sail aboard Norwegian Pearl, including Brian O’Halloran, Marc Bernardin, Ralph Garman, Andy McElfresh, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

"As a man who's been afraid of sharks since he first saw Jaws in 1975, I'm gonna do my best to make sure none of us get eaten on the Cruise Askew!," Kevin Smith said in a tongue-in-cheek statement. "I'm also gonna go out of my way to make sure we all have a great time while on the high seas by loading the 3 days with any and all activities a fan of my flicks could want!"

The voyage is the latest in a long line of themed cruises offered by Sixthman, including The Broadway Cruise 2023, Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender cruise, Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea, and Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise.

Pre-sale bookings for "Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew" are now being accepted at jayandsilentbobcruiseaskew.com, with deposits as low as $100 per person. The voyage goes on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31, at 2 p.m. EDT.

As with most theme cruises, this particular sailing isn't available for booking on the general Norwegian Cruise Line website.

