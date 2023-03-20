(1:15 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean is well-known for having the largest cruise ships currently in operation, but recently the line managed to snag another award: the most people to ever cross the Atlantic Ocean on a single ship in peacetime.

Carrying a total of 7,604 people on board -- including 5,350 passengers and 2,224 crew members -- Symphony of the Seas has set a new record for an Atlantic crossing.

The Royal Caribbean ship departed from Miami on March 9, 2023 at almost 100 percent capacity, and spent nine full days at sea before arriving in Malaga on March 19. Symphony of the Seas' transatlantic journey is scheduled to end on March 21 in Barcelona.

After the voyage, the ship is set to undergo a drydock period at Navantia shipyard in Cadiz for a series of minor upgrades and upkeep. After the maintenance stint, Symphony of the Seas will embark on a 7-day Western Mediterranean roundtrip itinerary from Barcelona, with calls in Marseille, La Spezia, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples, and will spend the rest of the summer sailing Mediterranean itineraries.

Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

This season marks Symphony of the Seas' return to Europe after five years, where the ship will sail exclusively in the Western Mediterranean. In late October, the Oasis-class vessel will embark on a westbound Transatlantic voyage from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.

Built in 2018, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas held the distinction of being the world's largest cruise ship until 2022, when sister ship Wonder of the Seas took its title.