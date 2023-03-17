Chart-topper Olly Murs performed at the event, which was held both in Arvia's SkyDome and from Heywood's Beach on the island.

Olly Murs performs on Heywood's beach with P&O Cruises Arvia in the background (Photo Christopher Ison)

Scherzinger released a huge 15 litre bottle of Mount Gay Rum to smash onto the hull during the simultaneous beachside and ship-based ceremony.

Arvia is a sister to P&O Cruises Iona , and launched in Southampton in December 2023.

Murs then jumped into the SkyDome pool as passengers and hosts looked on.

Passengers gathered in the SkyDome to watch the ceremony, which was hosted by broadcasters and DJs, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson.

Passengers on P&O Cruises Arvia watch the naming ceremony from the SkyDome (Photo: Christopher Ison)

Arvia Will be Based in Barbados And Southampton

P&O Cruises Arvia in Barbados ahead of her naming ceremony (Photo: Christopher Ison)

The ship will be based in Barbados until April before sailing back to the UK, where it will offer Mediterranean cruises for summer 2023.

We've been onboard Arvia for the past week in the build-up to the ceremony: here are our first impressions of the 5,200-passenger ship.

The full broadcast is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI4N7fv4J _ Q