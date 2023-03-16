  • Newsletter
Seabourn Odyssey TA Listings Page Image
Seabourn Odyssey TA Listings Page Image

Seabourn Odyssey to Leave Seabourn Fleet in September 2024

Seabourn Odyssey TA Listings Page Image
Seabourn Odyssey TA Listings Page Image

March 16, 2023

Aaron Saunders
Senior Editor, News and Features

(1:05 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury cruise operator Seabourn announced Thursday it would transfer the 2009-built Seabourn Odyssey out of its fleet in September 2024.

Seabourn says it has sold the luxury cruise ship to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Seabourn Odyssey will complete all published voyages through August 22, 2024, under an agreement which will see the ship leased back to Seabourn until its official transfer in September of that year.

"We are proud that Seabourn Odyssey carried our guests across the world for the last 14 years and are happy to see her join a great company, MOL," said Seabourn President Natalya Leahy.

"As we prepare to say farewell to Odyssey in September 2024, I am excited to further optimize our fleet as we grow our expedition business. With the addition of Seabourn Pursuit this summer, Seabourn will have one of the most modern fleets in the ultra-luxury segment with an average age of just seven years."

No word on what MOL intends to do with Seabourn Odyssey once it is delivered in September 2024. MOL had previously operated two small cruise ships -- Nippon Maru and Fuji Maru -- dedicated to the Japanese market.

Cruise Critic members have begun discussing the sale of the ship on the Seabourn message boards.

Cruise Critic will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

How was this article?

