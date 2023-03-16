With two Royal Caribbean Quantum Class ships sailing in our region for the first time this season, we were keen to try the newest addition to the local fleet, Quantum of the Seas. As it sails out of Brisbane, we could finally board a mega-ship at our home port and were out on deck sipping a refreshing cocktail 90 minutes after we left home. The perfect start to a long weekend cruise!

On our four-night round-trip sailing on Quantum of the Seas up the Queensland coast to Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays, we were reminded of the many things we love about sailing on these fun-packed Quantum class ships. We also discovered there had been a few changes onboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum class ships sailing in our region post-COVID.

Some of these were passenger pleasers, like a more efficient muster drill process and an improved Royal Caribbean app with better functionality; others were less welcome, particularly for the families and budget-conscious cruisers on our sailing. Having a great cruise on Quantum of the Seas is easy, but it also involves some advance planning and a little bit of luck.