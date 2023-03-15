(6:15 p.m. EDT) -- We're just back from a week in the Middle East aboard MSC Cruises' newest vessel, the 205,700-ton MSC World Europa.

An entirely new design of ship for MSC Cruises, it is also the first in the fleet to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas.

We hopped aboard in Doha, Qatar for a look at this new and unique ship -- and found a lot to like about MSC Cruises' new direction in shipbuilding.