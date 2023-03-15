Scherzinger will be joined by chart topper Olly Murs, who will perform on the beach, with the event hosted by DJs Trevor Nelson and Sara Cox. It is no surprise that there’s a great buzz onboard considering the star-studded lined-up for the ceremony. Here are our first impressions of P&O Cruises' Arvia.

We're on P&O Cruises' newest ship Arvia for a very special Caribbean voyage that will see the ship christened in a beachside ceremony in Barbados tomorrow (March 16) by popstar Nicole Scherzinger.

Arvia's New Sky-high Attractions Are Scary But Fun

Jo Kessel on the Altitude Ropes Course on P&O Cruises Arvia

Like sister ship Iona, which launched in 2021, Arvia carries 5,200 passengers and is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Perhaps because of the beaming Caribbean sunshine, or perhaps because we're onboard this gleaming new ship with plenty of new features -- or possibly both -- but Arvia has an upbeat vibe. Aside from some chair hogging for prime sun lounger spots (more on that below), nowhere onboard feels overcrowded.

Even though Arvia is structurally identical to Iona, there are quite a few differences between the two Excel-class ships, which we've been busy trying out, including High Altitude Skywalk, a ropes course high above the ship.

We expected the rope course to be a gentle, gimmicky attraction, but after we’d got the gear on and set off, it was clear that this wasn't the case. We found our palms turning clammy -- not just from the Caribbean sun, but also from fear. One section requires you to walk a plank cantilevered high above the sea and ring a bell from the end – it's scary and leg-trembling.

Another section involves scrambling across a giant spider’s web. Top tip: Don’t look down. Then there's a narrow beam with even narrower mini seesaws attached to it. In the end the whole circuit is slick, scary and wobbly fun that takes around an hour and ends up being a great upper body workout. It's one of the best high-ropes courses we've tried at sea.