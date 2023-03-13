AmaWaterways is also among the lines that has introduced eco-friendly initiatives which resulted the company achieving Green Award certification based on the environmental impact of its engines, fuel consumption and waste management systems. Other lines flagging up green credentials include A-Rosa River Cruises, which launched the first battery-powered ship A-Rosa Sena in 2022, and this year Amadeus River Cruises will debut Amadeus Riva which has specially designed engines to reduce emissions.

"With a buffet people go in towards the end of the mealtime and expect to see a full buffet set out," she said. "This is very wasteful as you can't give the food away to local people and it just gets thrown away. Our food waste was reduced by 30 percent through stopping the buffets and we have continued this at breakfast and lunch when we previously had a buffet. Passengers are offered portions of all the different dishes and they can order what they want depending how hungry they are, and of course they can order as many as they want if they want more."