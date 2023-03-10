The name Sun Princess may well be familiar to readers -- this is the third Sun Princess the line has built (and by coincidence, the man in charge of this new build, Richard Parker, worked on the second iteration back in 1995).

Sun Princess, which marks a new class for Princess Cruises -- Sphere class -- has been in the works since 2017 and will be the first of two planned ships.

It is a ground-up new build and not -- as Parker is at pains to emphasize -- a version of the Excel-class of ships Carnival Corp. has been using for many of their latest ships, including Carnival Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Costa and Aida.

Excel class ships are the same length (1,133 feet) as Sphere class, and 6,000 tons bigger (181 vs 175,500) but carry a whopping 1,000 more passengers. So, in theory, Sun Princess should feel like a very spacious vessel indeed.

We got a first glimpse of Sun Princess at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. Here are our first impressions.